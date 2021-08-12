'Bird guts all over!' GOP lawmaker warns solar panels will make 'thousands' of birds 'explode'
Texas Republican Louie Gohmert (screengrab)

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) on Thursday warned of the many dangers in passing the bipartisan Senate infrastructure bill -- including funding solar power plants that will purportedly cause an epidemic of exploding birds.

In an interview with far-right One America News, Gohmert outlined his objections to the infrastructure plan before uncorking an angry rant about solar farms in particular.

"Another part of that Green Deal is the huge solar farm that they have out on the border of California and Nevada," he said. "Thousands of acres of concave mirrors that magnify the sun toward three towers that heat up the liquid in there and turn turbines."

He then decried the supposed negative impact that this plant has on local bird populations.

"They weren't anticipating hundreds and thousands of what they would call 'flamers,'" he said. "Because when the birds fly through, if they survive the windmills, then they hit that magnified sun, explode in flame, and down they go, bird guts all over the mirrors. So that takes some cleaning up."

Gohmert then said that this supposed wave of bird explosions proved that this "green stuff" is "out of control."

Watch the video below.

