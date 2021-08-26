Baby dies from COVID-19 amid Delta surge in Louisiana

A child under the age of one died from COVID-19 in Louisiana this week, the state Department of Health announced Wednesday.



The child is one out of 11 children younger than 18 that have died from COVID-19 in Louisiana. According to the LDH, this is the youngest COVID-19 death in more than six months, marking the growing impact of the Delta variant on younger demographics.



“Each COVID-19 death in Louisiana has been heart wrenching, but the loss of such a young child, who could not be vaccinated yet, is tragic and a stark reminder of the difficult circumstance we are in throughout Louisiana," Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a released statement. “Right now, we are seeing younger people hospitalized. They are getting sicker than in the previous surge and, unfortunately, some of them may die."

Officials in Baker, La. also said a 14 year-old died of COVID-19 in that community this week, according to The Advocate.

Currently, 31% of all newly reported COVID-19 cases in the state are in children below the age of 18. Since Monday, there have been 6,146 confirmed COVID-19 cases in children, with 63 COVID-19 pediatric cases admitted to the hospital.





