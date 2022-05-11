Louisiana House revives ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill with rare procedural move
LGBT flag painted on brick wall (Shutterstock)

Conservatives in the Louisiana House of Representatives turned to a seldom used procedure Tuesday to bring a controversial education proposal back from the dead. With just two votes to spare, members revived a bill that would prohibit public school teachers and employees from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity with students.

The so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation from Rep. Dodie Horton, R-Haughton, failed to advance from the House Education Committee a week ago. Three Republicans joined Democrats in opposition in a 4-7 vote.

On the House floor Tuesday, Rep. Raymond Crews, R-Bossier City, asked his colleagues to discharge the rejected bill from committee and move it before the Committee of the Whole, on which all representatives have a vote. Needing 53 members to support discharge the bill, the House voted 55-39 to back Crews’ motion.

Bills brought before the Committee of the Whole are handled much like any other proposal brought before a legislative panel. Representatives can bring supporters and opponents to testify during the bill’s hearing, a process that has never happened on the House floor to the recollection of longtime legislative watchers.

There was no immediate indication from House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, on when Horton’s bill would be scheduled for a hearing.

Louisiana’s “Don’t Say Gay” proposal is modeled after legislation that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed into law.


Louisiana Illuminator is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Louisiana Illuminator maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jarvis DeBerry for questions: info@lailluminator.com. Follow Louisiana Illuminator on Facebook and Twitter.

SmartNews