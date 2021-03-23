Louisiana Republican proposes an ‘idiot control’ law instead of gun regulations

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell: The filibuster has "no racial history at all. None. There's no dispute among historians."<br/>
(This is exceedingly untrue.)
— The Recount (@therecount) <a href="https://twitter.com/therecount/status/1374429411039055877?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 23, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><p>The 79-year old who has been the Republican Senator from Kentucky since 1985 is wrong – and many took to social media to explain just how wrong he is.</p><p>Adam Jentleson, the former deputy chief of staff to former Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid wrote a book on the Senate and the filibuster. He supports killing it.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
The filibuster is not racist, argues Senator McConnell on the Senate floor today. Take it from him.
— Adam Jentleson 🎈 (@AJentleson) <a href="https://twitter.com/AJentleson/status/1374375517063847947?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 23, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
Great question. McConnell's answer is false. His office is trying to clean it up but he said what he said. For more than a century the filibuster was widely understood to be primarily dedicated to maintaining white supremacy and blocking civil rights. Here's Russell in 1949. <a href="https://t.co/A5GLiPDzbg">https://t.co/A5GLiPDzbg</a> <a href="https://t.co/BRAfQrFV5c">pic.twitter.com/BRAfQrFV5c</a><br/>
— Adam Jentleson 🎈 (@AJentleson) <a href="https://twitter.com/AJentleson/status/1374445644690067468?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 23, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><p>Here's what others have to say:</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
The filibuster is a relic of Jim Crow and was used to block civil rights progress. Read <a href="https://twitter.com/AJentleson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AJentleson</a>'s book KILL SWITCH and also catch up on history. Currently, McConnell has used it to obstruct the majority's agenda which reflect the will of most Americans. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EndTheFilibusterNow?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EndTheFilibusterNow</a> <a href="https://t.co/Jw9gWzHvDU">https://t.co/Jw9gWzHvDU</a><br/>
— Wajahat "He's Muslim" Ali (@WajahatAli) <a href="https://twitter.com/WajahatAli/status/1374452872847368203?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 23, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
McConnell is a student of history in general and Senate history in particular. He surely knows the racial history of the filibuster full well.<br/>
— Michael Rapoport (@rapoportmike) <a href="https://twitter.com/rapoportmike/status/1374466997564571654?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 23, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
Mitch McConnell on the filibuster: "It has no racial history at all. None."<br/>
The racial history of the filibuster:
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheDailyShow/status/1374437627701518348?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 23, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
Moscow Mitch McConnell ignored the Boulder mass shooting to say a lie about there being no racial history with the filibuster.<br/>
A reminder that he posed for a photo smiling and standing right in front of a giant confederate flag. He IS racist history.
— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheRickyDavila/status/1374440314845335556?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 23, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">South Carolina Senator Strom Thurmond's 24 hour & 18 minute filibuster of the Voting Rights Act of 1957, the longest 1-person filibuster in history, begs to differ. And I've got more. <a href="https://t.co/6UUVki9g7c">https://t.co/6UUVki9g7c</a><br/>— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) <a href="https://twitter.com/JoyceWhiteVance/status/1374440963670601731?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 23, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
McConnell: “The filibuster has no racial history."<br/>
History:
Strom Thurmond filibuster of the Civil Rights Act of 1957 - Wikipedia
— ℝ𝕠𝕓𝕪𝕟 𝕊𝕥𝕖𝕨𝕒𝕣𝕥 💛💙✊🏾ImBlackEveryMonth (@gimli0413) <a href="https://twitter.com/gimli0413/status/1374447105310257163?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 23, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
Mitch McConnell: Senate filibuster "has no racial history"<br/>
History:
-Filibuster used in 1922 to stop anti-lynching bill
-Strom Thurmond filibustered Civil Rights Act of 1957 for 24 hrs
-Btwn 1870s & 1964, the only bills that were stopped by filibusters were civil rights bills
— Doug #DCStatehood Foote (@FooteSteppes) <a href="https://twitter.com/FooteSteppes/status/1374454545212866562?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 23, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
Mitch McConnell: The filibuster has "no racial history at all. None. There's no dispute among historians." Strom Thurmond. #MoscowMitch
— Ethos Wear Apparel (@EthosWear) <a href="https://twitter.com/EthosWear/status/1374464175678754829?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 23, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">McConnell can pack sand with his no racial history nonsense regarding the filibuster.<br/>— CydeDish (@Cyde_Dish) <a href="https://twitter.com/Cyde_Dish/status/1374467559081144327?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 23, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
I read this Mitch McConnell quote saying the filibuster has "no racial history" and it took me seconds to find a 1948 article about Senate Dixiecrats threatening to filibuster a defense bill unless it included separation of the races in the military. McConnell is full of crap. <a href="https://t.co/N2wmN3LB2v">https://t.co/N2wmN3LB2v</a><br/>
— Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) <a href="https://twitter.com/MarkJacob16/status/1374467861150801922?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 23, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">If McConnell doesn't recognize that the filibuster was intertwined with Racist motives, that makes him a RACIST.<br/>— Renee Jacobs (@ReneeJa96696863) <a href="https://twitter.com/ReneeJa96696863/status/1374463472369504257?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 23, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script>
