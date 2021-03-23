Louisiana Republican proposes an ‘idiot control’ law instead of gun regulations
www.rawstory.com

The solution to mass shootings isn't gun control, said Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) in a Fox News interview. Instead, he proposed an "idiot control" bill.

It's unclear how Kennedy would craft such a law, but presumably, it would require some sort of IQ test or an extensive amount of mandatory training before purchasing a gun.

Earlier Tuesday, Kennedy preemptively attacked Democrats, anticipating that they would propose gun control laws that would never pass the full Senate. He implied that drunk drivers are more dangerous than guns are. Many Twitter users commented that dangerous driving is one of many reasons that states require car insurance, a driving test, a driver's license, speed limits and other transportation laws.

See the video of Sen. Kennedy below: