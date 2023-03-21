Louisiana Republicans rally for Trump on Capitol steps amid arrest rumors

A small group of Louisiana Republicans rallied Tuesday outside the State Capitol in support of former President Donald Trump amid rumors that he will be arrested in New York City.



The rally, one of several held across the country, was spurred by a social media post in which Trump claimed that he would be indicted. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is investigating Trump in connection with an alleged hush-money payment made to former pornography actress Stormy Daniels.

As of the time of publication, Trump has not been arrested and there has been no indication from anybody other than Trump that an arrest is imminent.

Approximately 50 Trump supporters showed up to the demonstration, sponsored by the Republican Party of East Baton Rouge Parish, many of them toting Trump flags and wearing “Make America Great Again” ball caps.

Before the rally began, several activists waved signs bearing messages such as “Arrest Biden, not Trump.”

Supporters of former President Donald Trump pose for a photo Tuesday, March 21, 2023, on the Louisiana State Capitol steps during a rally against Trump’s arrest. (Photo by Matthew Perschall)

Several speakers decried what they view to be the politicization of the justice system.

“America is in a crisis today as we struggle with the politicalization [sic] of our legal system for partisan purposes,” former state Rep. Woody Jenkins said.

Jenkins’ remarks were followed by a string of conservative activists, including controversial Central pastor Tony Spell.

Jenkins compared Trump’s treatment at the hands of Bragg to Spell’s legal battle to keep his church open during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Spell was arrested in 2020 for violating a stay-at-home order Gov. John Bel Edwards issued.

“When you see that your laws do not protect you against them, but protect them against you, then you may know that your society is doomed,” Spell said.

Several speakers claimed the allegations against Trump were unfounded and that he was being persecuted for fictitious crimes.

“I forgot who it was that said, ‘You show me the man, and I’ll show you the crime,’ and we just cannot let that happen,” Rep. Valarie Hodges, R-Denham Springs, said. “This is America. This is not Nazi Germany.”

“The men that stormed the beaches of Normandy, those that died in Vietnam, Korea, in all the world wars, did not die so that our president and commander-in-chief could go behind bars for erroneous crimes, for fictitious crime,” Spell added.

Some predicted Louisiana would also face a dark future if a Republican governor and ultra conservative lawmakers are not elected. Several conservative candidates for the state legislature also appeared at the rally to appeal to voters.

Louisiana Illuminator is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Louisiana Illuminator maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Greg LaRose for questions: info@lailluminator.com. Follow Louisiana Illuminator on Facebook and Twitter.