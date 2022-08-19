GOP candidate announced his school board bid with a Bible verse – then got busted for sexting an underage girl
Shutterstock

A Louisiana school board candidate is accused of soliciting nude photos from an underaged girl on Snapchat, The Advocate reported this week.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says a woman contacted them and said her 15-year-old daughter had exchanged messages that were "sexual in nature" with Joshua Schopp, 20, on the platform. The victim reportedly lied about her age to Schopp initially, telling him she was 17.

But even after learning the victim's true age, Schopp continued to ask for nude photos and sent her a video of himself with his genitals exposed -- a video which the mother screen-recorded and handed over to police.

Police conducted a search warrant at his home and found clothing matching the person in the video. Schopp was then arrested and brought to EBRSO headquarters for questioning.

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Going to get someone killed': Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names

Schopp faces one count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

The Republican candidate reportedly told authorities that "he felt pressured to send the photograph but knew it was a mistake."

On his Facebook page on July 21, 2022, Schopp wrote: "It’s now OFFICIAL I am proud and honored to announce my running for Central Community School System-School Board of District 1!!!"

He then cited a Bible verse: “'And whatsoever ye do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God and the Father by him.' Colossians 3:17."


SmartNews