Kentucky high school teacher under investigation for referring to student as a 'monkey'
Shutterstock

A Kentucky high school is investigating alleged racial slurs made by one of its teachers, WLKY reports.

WLKY reviewed a video featuring the teacher and confirmed that the racial slurs were said, including one where the teacher used the word "monkey" when referring to a student.

"Louisville Male High School strives to be a welcoming place where students and staff respect each other and can confront differences in a respectful manner," the school's principal, Dr. William Foster, said in a statement. "When incidents happen that might contradict those values, I want to make sure I communicate with you so you have the latest information."

"It came to our attention that a video has surfaced involving a teacher at our school. Its contents include the teacher using inappropriate and racially insensitive language," Foster continued. "We are taking this matter seriously. I want to assure you that we are reviewing this matter, and following JCPS policies and procedures in that process."

