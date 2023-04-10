At least 5 dead after shooting in downtown Louisville: reports

At least five people have been killed and another six hospitalized after a shooting in downtown Louisville Monday, according to several reports.

The gunman was also shot and killed by police, police said at the scene.

Among the hospitalized is a police officer, according to the reports. The extent of the injuries is unknown.

CNN reported the shooting happened at the Old National Bank on East Main Street at 8:30 a.m. The network said it may have involved a former employee. Senior officials told MSNBC that it was being considered a "workplace incident"

A witness speaking to WDRB said she heard several gunshots as well as breaking glass.

"I had just dropped my son off at work on River Road," she said. "I was at the stop light, and the first thing that I saw -- there was a guy across the street at the intersection and he was lying down at the entrance to a hotel."

The witness said the person appeared to be a male civilian and was being tended to.

"As I was sitting at that intersection gunfire erupted, like, right over my head," the witness said. "I didn't know if it was going at the bank or out of the bank I took off."

"When I turned, I saw that one of the windows in the bank had been blown out," she added.

At that point, she said several law enforcement vehicles pulled up.

"They were coming from everywhere," she said. "The police were coming out of their cars with black rifles."

"I just ducked in my car and waited there."

Watch the video below or at this link: