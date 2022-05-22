Texas judge arrested for 'organized criminal activity' in cattle rustling scheme: report

Special rangers in Texas have reportedly broken up a cattle rustling scheme involving a public official.

"The top seated official in the least populated county in the state of Texas was arrested Friday. Loving County Judge Skeet Jones is accused of livestock theft and organized criminal activity," News West 9 reported. "A special ranger with the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association confirmed Judge Jones and three others, including a county employee, are accused of picking up estray cattle and selling them."

Jones was arrested along with Cody Williams, Jonathon Alvarado and Leroy Medlin.

"By law, if an estray (loose) livestock animal roams onto a property, the property owner must report the livestock to the the sheriff. The sheriff's office would then contact the livestock's owner and work toward reunification," the station reported. "Jones and Williams are officially charged for theft of three head of cattle and organized crime. Alvarado is charged for theft of one head of cattle and organized crime. Medlin is charged for organized crime."

Jones is the son of Elgin “Punk” Jones, who was the county sheriff for 28 years.

"For decades, a handful of prominent families in Loving County have feuded bitterly for control of the local government, with the Joneses finally largely coming out ahead. Skeet Jones has served as the judge for more than 15 years. His sister is the county clerk. His cousin’s husband is the county attorney. His nephew is the constable," NBC News reported.

Texas election lawyer Susan Hays says the scheme was "asinine."

“You can’t make this sh*t up,” she told NBC News. “It’s a pain in the ass to round up cattle and take them to market. And then to risk real trouble for it? It’s just asinine to me.”



