'Lucifer in the flesh': John Boehner steps up attacks on Ted Cruz during The View

Former Speaker of the House John Boehner (R-OH) continued his attacks on Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) during an appearance on "The View" Monday.

When asked about his tell-all book, Boehner said that he doesn't attack many people -- except one person: Ted Cruz.

Questions from the hosts probed what Boehner thinks about the far-right wing of the Republican Party and their takeover of the House GOP caucus.

"Would Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) already be gone if you were in charge today?" asked Joy Behar.

"I would say this, as someone who pledged to my colleagues that I wouldn't tolerate bad behavior, he would have been in my office several times answering questions from me about his activities," said Boehner. "In America, people are innocent until proven guilty. The man hasn't even been charged yet. I don't know what the facts are. We'll see. But, you know, if the fact are anywhere close to what's been reported, you know, I don't think he's going to be a member of congress very long."

Sara Haines asked Boehner about Cruz, noting that in the book he called the Texas Senator a "reckless bleep who thinks he is smarter than everyone else." He also noted that Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) hates Cruz "with a passion."

"Well, this guy was not even a member of the U.S. House," said Boehner. "He's a member of the Senate. He's coming over to the House side of the Capitol stirring up some of my knuckleheads and pushing them to do things that were the dumbest thing I've ever seen in my life. He was not even a member of our caucus. Just a bit bizarre that I've never seen happen before or since like the activities of Ted Cruz. You know, I don't really beat up too many people in this book, except one, Ted Cruz, Lucifer in the flesh."

