Jealous man accused of stabbing wife to death for speaking Spanish to waiter: report
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police

A Las Vegas man has been accused of stabbing his wife to death for speaking to a waiter in Spanish, Fox 5 reported.

The woman's step-daughter tried to call 911 to help her dying mom, but the wait time was so long she hung up and called her brother for help instead, the report said.

Alexander Marshall, 62 was charged with murder with a deadly weapon over the July 24 incident.

Read more: 'House of cards is coming down' for Trump as henchmen reveal election lies: columnist

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers were flagged down by one of Marshall’s children, who told them the man was killing their mother. When police entered the home, they found Ma-Del Sagrario Diaz-Torres suffering from stab wounds to the chest, the report said.

Police later tracked down Marshall with the help of an air unit.

One of Marshall's step-children told investigators the man was "overly jealous of Sagrario and her interaction with males." She said that Marshall told her she would be next as he was attacking her mother.

SmartNews