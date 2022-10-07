Machiavellianism is associated with bullshitting, according to new psychology research

People high in Machiavellianism are more likely to engage in bullshitting, or distorting the truth to achieve their own ends, according to new research published in the British Journal of Social Psychology. The study also indicates that a facet of Machiavellianism is linked to a reduced receptivity to bullshit. The study’s corresponding author, Christian Blötner (@cbloetner) of the University of Hagen in Germany, was doing research about Machiavellianism when he came across a study that examined the relationship between producing bullshit and being receptive to bullshit, which inspired the cur...

