WATCH: GOP Nevada Lt Gov hopeful violently thrown through metal detector at meeting on COVID-19

Mack Miller, a Republican candidate for Lt. Gov. of Nevada, was physically ejected from a Las Vegas local government meeting on Tuesday.

"The Clark County Commission on Tuesday voted 5-2 to declare COVID-19 misinformation a public health crisis," the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. "Falsehoods have fueled public mistrust and prolonged the pandemic by undermining efforts to combat the spread of the disease, according to the passed resolution."

When Miller ran as the GOP nominee for the state legislature in 2018, the same newspaper published a story titled, "Nevada Assembly candidate deserted Army comrades during Iraq war."

Miller again was the center of controversy after videos of his appearance at the commission meeting spread online.

"And there's no way that you're going to stop me from protecting these people's f*cking rights," he shouted at law enforcement as he was being removed from the meeting, where he was apparently protesting.

Multiple videos showed law enforcement crashing the magnetometer as they dragged Miller towards the door. He ended up on the floor.

It appears Miller himself captured first-person-video of the incident.

Commission Meeting Shut Down! Mack Miller Army Veteran, candidate Nv Lt Governor reporting www.youtube.com







