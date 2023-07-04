Macron promises 'fundamental answers' to mayors after riots
French President Emmanuel Macron, delivers a press statement on the sidelines of the Security Conference in Munich. Peter Kneffel/dpa

French President Emmanuel Macron has promised "fundamental answers" after days of unrest in the country. At a meeting on Tuesday with 241 mayors of cities particularly affected by the riots, Macron said that it could no longer be a case of repeating things that had been practised for decades, the broadcaster BFMTV reported. What is needed is a "response on par with what [France has] experienced," he said. At the meeting, Macron wanted to offer moral support as well as help in repairing damaged city halls and other public facilities. The peak of the riots had passed, Macron said, although cauti...