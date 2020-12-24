Rachel Maddow mocks Trump for vacation schedule where he swears he's working

After throwing a wrench into the final weeks of Congress, President Donald Trump took off to Mar-a-Lago for the Christmas holiday. While in town, the president tends to golf, meet with friends and supporters, and enjoy the free omelet bar (pictured above). But this year, at Christmas, Trump wants Americans to know he really is working.
As MSNBC host Rachel Maddow hilariously pointed out, the White House released the holiday schedule for Trump. She's unsure if Trump will actually return to the White House at all or if he'll just remain at Mar-a-Lago until President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20.
"I mentioned just a moment ago that President Trump has left the White House tonight, perhaps forever," said Maddow in a short segment at the end of her show. "Nobody knows if he will ever come back. He has gone to Florida, and literally, nobody knows if he's coming back to the White House at any point in the future. But while I said that, I should have also mentioned this. While the president is in Mar-a-Lago in South Florida tonight and tomorrow and maybe from here on out, the White House has gone out of their way to release a formal public schedule for him for tomorrow."
She explained that she didn't want to be "incomplete" in delivering the record of the news and wanted to show viewers of the official presidential schedule.
"I'm not editing anything out here. I'm just going to quote did in its entirety," she prefaced.
The press release read: "President Trump will continue to work tirelessly for the American people. His schedule includes many meetings and calls."
"Many meetings and many calls," Maddow repeated. "What, you think just anybody can be president? Happy holidays..."
Watch the hilarious moment below:
Trump is totally working while at Mar-a-LAgo www.youtube.com