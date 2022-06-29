Maddow: There is new urgency for Merrick Garland to take action against Trump's operation

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow says Attorney General Merrick Garland is under novel pressure to act quickly against Trump's political operation after bombshell testimony in a hearing by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

During her closing statement, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) cited two examples of what appeared to be clear attempts at tampering with witnesses set to testify before the select committee.

Following the hearing, legal analysts said there was a compelling case that obstruction of justice was committed.

Maddow reported Cheney, "basically said, through a megaphone, aimed at the Justice Department, 'Hey, look over here. We have evidence that on the Trump side, they have been tampering with witnesses in this investigation, intimidating witnesses in this investigation, and oh, by the way, that's a crime."

"Most of what I know about witness intimidation, I know from the Roger Stone felony trial, where he was convicted on almost all counts, and then later, pardoned by President Trump," Maddow said. "But, what Liz Cheney is describing here, at this evidence that she's bringing forward, from witnesses have come forward from the committee, talking about how they have been intimidated, and pressured, by people close to President tTump, or at least on his behalf, sounds like the kind of testimony that you see at criminal trials, about tampering with witnesses, which is a crime, right? This is what this looks like."



Maddow explained why she thinks this has altered the dynamics.

"And it's worth noting that it's the part of this investigation that isn't about something that happened 17 months ago, right? This is the part of the investigation about something that is happening right now, which requires an immediate response in order to stop the ongoing harm, which is a different kind of pressure on the Justice Department than we've previously seen," Maddow concluded.



