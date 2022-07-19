Florida resident gets indicted on hate crime charges after pepper-spraying Asian women in New York City
A Florida woman who was caught on camera pepper spraying and making racist comment towards Asian women in New York City has been indicted on hate crime charges, Fox35 reports.

Madeline Barker, 47, was charged with eight counts of Assault in the Third Degree as a Hate Crime and four counts of Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree, a misdemeanor hate crime.

According to police, witnesses saw Barker pepper-sprayed four females during a verbal fight while hurling anti-Asian comments at them. Witnesses say Barker confronted the group for standing too close to her.

"Hearing the hateful and discriminatory words, ‘go back to your country’ is deeply painful and these women allegedly heard them before enduring the physical pain of Ms. Barker’s pepper spray. People of all backgrounds deserve to feel safe," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s Office said in a press release on Thursday.

