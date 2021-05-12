'Deplorable' Madison Cawthorn ripped for ‘juvenile’ celebration of Cheney’s removal: ‘Everything you need to know about today’s GOP'

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) was mocked as "deplorable" tweeted out a chirpy celebration to Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) getting voted out of her conference leadership.

The first-year Republican lawmaker cheered on Cheney's ouster for disloyalty to Donald Trump by quoting the lyrics from the AM radio hit, "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye," which originally charted in 1969 for the pop group Steam and has since been covered by other artists and spontaneously sung at sporting events.

Other social media users were unimpressed with Cawthorn's "performative juvenilia," and took aim at his background.