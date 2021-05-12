'Deplorable' Madison Cawthorn ripped for ‘juvenile’ celebration of Cheney’s removal: ‘Everything you need to know about today’s GOP'

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) was mocked as "deplorable" tweeted out a chirpy celebration to Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) getting voted out of her conference leadership.
The first-year Republican lawmaker cheered on Cheney's ouster for disloyalty to Donald Trump by quoting the lyrics from the AM radio hit, "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye," which originally charted in 1969 for the pop group Steam and has since been covered by other artists and spontaneously sung at sporting events.
Other social media users were unimpressed with Cawthorn's "performative juvenilia," and took aim at his background.
@RepCawthorn The fact that a sitting member of Congress would tweet this and think it's a good idea tells you every… https://t.co/Y4vQXNdMaX— Burl Chester (@Burl Chester) 1620829196.0
@RepCawthorn Hey, you’re that Nazi-fetishist accused rapist who lied about his military service. https://t.co/IF2GwUxK4C— Dennis Perkins (@Dennis Perkins) 1620828274.0
@RepCawthorn This guy doesn't have a legislative staff because he wanted to bulk up on PR staff… and this is the material they come up with.— Pé (@Pé) 1620831288.0
@RepCawthorn When performative juvenilism is your personal brand. And when you wouldn't recognize character, integr… https://t.co/izOIvZIdf2— Steve Metz (@Steve Metz) 1620829083.0
@dabelfastgirl @RepCawthorn Also lied about his military service— Tyler 🔴⚫️ (@Tyler 🔴⚫️) 1620827607.0
@HelenKennedy @RepCawthorn https://t.co/rQ4FGQmn0G— ArabSnowflake (@ArabSnowflake) 1620832602.0
@MollyJongFast @RepCawthorn Just from the sound of this guy, I bet in the new Republican party has everybody go thr… https://t.co/FcwaJg197m— Joan is sleep-tweeting (@Joan is sleep-tweeting) 1620829570.0
@RepCawthorn Madison Cawthorn shows his age and immaturity pretty much every single day. Also: why is he still in… https://t.co/foVf9YHj1E— Russell Drew (@Russell Drew) 1620831416.0
@RepCawthorn I can see why a childish troll who completely fabricated his biography would feel threatened by a woma… https://t.co/x7OuvBAFW4— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@Mrs. Betty Bowers) 1620830595.0
@RepCawthorn Deplorable was too nice a word to describe Rethuglicans.— D Villella ❄️ (@D Villella ❄️) 1620830290.0
@PutinsLapDog @RepCawthorn I feel like he got his accounts switched up - usually the diplomacy goes on the Rep acco… https://t.co/GUfO2Sd3na— Rochelle (@Rochelle) 1620827113.0
@johnpavlovitz @RepCawthorn https://t.co/HAVQn9kwwI— TnxMrRodgers💙🇺🇸💙 (@TnxMrRodgers💙🇺🇸💙) 1620830769.0
@RepCawthorn You admitted the election wasn’t fraudulent too. While the party is eating each other alive, I hope yo… https://t.co/KVrbXkAWp5— Rochelle (@Rochelle) 1620826574.0