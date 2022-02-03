Madison Cawthorn encourages military to give Biden 'one-finger' salute in bizarre rant on House floor
Photo via Madison Cawthorn Facebook page

On Wednesday, Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) took to the House floor to trash President Joe Biden in a speech about the crisis unfolding in Ukraine.

"The sons and daughters of America are not footsoldiers for your party's inept, geriatric despot," said Cawthorn. "They're not expendable pawns to be dispatched at the whims of an idiot, tossed carelessly around the world to godforsaken caves and bloody sandboxes. They are Americans, worthy of honor and dignity. The only salute from them Joe Biden deserves involves one finger."

The Biden administration has announced it is deploying troops to Poland, Germany, and Romania in response to the Ukraine crisis, as a security measure. However, there is no intention to actually engage with Russian forces.

Watch below:

