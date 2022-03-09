Madison Cawthorn faces up to 20 days in jail after being charged with driving with a revoked license
Madison Cawthorn (Screen Grab)

Controversial Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) is facing the prospect of spending up to twenty days in jail after being charged with driving with a revoked drivers license.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that Cawthorn was pulled over by the highway patrol earlier this month in Cleveland County, North Carolina, where he was found to be driving with a revoked license.

Additionally, reports the Citizen-Times, Cawthorn faces two pending violations for speeding: One that occurred last October where he drove 89 miles per hour in a 65-mile-per-hour zone, and another earlier this year where he drove 87 miles per hour in a 70-mile-per-hour zone.

IN OTHER NEWS: Putin's attempt to unravel NATO backfires -- and he now faces 'unprecedented' number of troops on his borders: report

The newspaper has also found that Cawthorn was charged in 2017 with driving with a revoked license, although that charge was eventually dismissed.

Driving with a revoked license is a Class 3 misdemeanor in Cawthorn's home state of North Carolina, and he could face a maximum sentence of 20 days in jail if he's found guilty.

NOW WATCH: Parents of a trans child who reached out to Ken Paxton over dinner are now under investigation for child abuse

Parents of a trans child who reached out to Ken Paxton are now under investigation for child abuse www.youtube.com

SmartNews