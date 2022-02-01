Madison Cawthorn brutally mocked for sucking up to 'genius' Trump in bizarre interview

When Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) decided to suck up to former President Donald Trump during a recent interview, Twitter users wasted no time mocking him for his remarks.
Speaking to The Daily Caller's Brianna Lyman, the freshman lawmaker described the former president as "a genius" who is "like a father" to him.
"Trump is like a father to me," Cawthorn said. "I get to talk to him every single day. He's incredible, he's a genius."
He continued, "Being 26 years old obviously I don't have a ridiculous amount of experience with dealing with foreign policy, so if I can just call the former president of the United States and say, 'hey, what would you do in this situation?' and he can tell me exactly what the whole background is to it."
"So I love him. He's been very good to me and he's been so good to our country," he added.
Later in the interview, Cawthorn weighed in on the idea of Trump possibly running for president again in 2024. According to him, Trump would "sweep" President Joe Biden if he becomes the Republican presidential candidate. While poll results suggest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) could be a strong contender, Cawthorn explained why he hopes Trump is the Republican pick for 2024.
"I hope that Donald Trump runs in 2024, becomes president till 2028 and then we give it Ron DeSantis for eight more years," Cawthorn explained. "That'll be 12 years of strong American First leadership. Imagine where we would be after that. You'd have the flying cars, you have everything you want."
Madison Cawthorn: \u201cTrump has become like a father to me. I get to talk to him just about every single day. He\u2019s incredible - such a genius.\u201dpic.twitter.com/LEvpSuirTs— Ron Filipkowski (@Ron Filipkowski) 1643672827
It didn't take long for Twitter users to chime in with their reaction to the interview. While the lawmaker has been criticized for the interview in its entirety, there is one piece that sticks out to many viewers: the Republican lawmaker's description of Trump as a "genius."
Madison Cawthorn is so dumb that he thinks Donald Trump is a genius.— The USA Singers (@The USA Singers) 1643721239
Possibly the most cringeworthy thing I\u2019ve ever seen\n\nTrump is an imbecile\u2019s idea of a genius\n\nCawthorn also recently used an 1872 Confederate amnesty act to argue why he should receive clemency, thus admitting that he\u2019s a traitor and enemy combatant https://twitter.com/ronfilipkowski/status/1488297827142877186\u00a0\u2026— Lindy Li (@Lindy Li) 1643686683
Ok. Trying to catch up a bit. Madison Cawthorn. His platform is trump is a genius? #Cawthornpic.twitter.com/R8ngn1MoAd— \ud83c\udf0aVermont Dog\ud83c\udf0eTruth matters. VOTE.\ud83c\udf0a (@\ud83c\udf0aVermont Dog\ud83c\udf0eTruth matters. VOTE.\ud83c\udf0a) 1643728047
