Republican Madison Cawthorn blasted as 'klansman' after attacking critical race theory as ‘racist’

Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn was shredded on Twitter Thursday after attacking what conservatives have called "critical race theory."

It's a topic that has become a state legislature favorite of conservatives who are working to ban teaching that slavery was wrong.

"The language of these bills is anodyne and fuzzy—compel, for instance, is never defined in the Idaho legislation—and that ambiguity appears to be deliberate," reported The Atlantic earlier this month. According to New Hampshire Republican Rep. Keith Ammon, "'using taxpayer funds to promote ideas such as 'one race is inherently superior to another race or sex' … only exacerbates our differences.' But critics of these efforts warn that the bills would effectively prevent public schools and universities from holding discussions about racism; the New Hampshire measure, in particular, would ban companies that do business with government entities from conducting diversity, equity, and inclusion programs."

It has been an ironic take given the GOP's efforts to preserve "free speech," which these bills prevent.

Cawthorn denounced the 1619 Project, which aims to teach the business of slavery and how many profited off of inhumane treatment of their fellow humans. Fragile conservatives have called for a ban on teaching something that speaks ill of white ancestors and Cawthorn joined along with them.

