Madison Cawthorn's support for fellow Republicans dries up as he becomes a party pariah
Flickr

Freshman congressman Madison Cawthorn has a knack for generating headlines, but the North Carolina Republican seems to have lost his touch when it comes to fundraising.

A new campaign finance filing from Cawthorn’s joint fundraising account with the National Republican Congressional Committee — called “Cawthorn Triumph” — shows zero dollars in receipts for the first three months of the year, according to The Daily Beast.

What's more, after collecting $673,000 in donations last year Cawthorn Triumph hasn’t raised any money since.

To make matters worse, another new filing shows that Cawthorn’s leadership PAC — “Making A Difference In Service to Our Nation” (MADISON PAC) — also has gone almost dormant, reporting only $2,000 in contributions. (That $2,000 came from the PAC’s own treasurer, Thomas Datwyler, who donated in February and also runs the books for the Cawthorn campaign.)

Cawthorn recently drew a rebuke from many establishment Republicans, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, after Cawthorn made the unsubstantiated allegation that he’d seen fellow Republicans doing “key bumps” of cocaine and had been invited to orgies starring some of his GOP colleagues.

SmartNews