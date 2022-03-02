GOP's Madison Cawthorn hit with new voter challenges

North Carolina GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn is facing two new voter challenges.

Cawthorn “must be held accountable for his actions which have threatened our democracy,” said Raleigh attorney John Wallace, according to the Associated Press. “Wisely, the Constitution provides a remedy for our protection. We seek here the imposition of that remedy.”

According to the two voters, Cawthorn is not eligible to run for reelection because he violated a portion of a post-Civil War amendment to the Constitution pertaining to insurrections due to his participation in the rally that preceded the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Cawthorn spoke to the Jan. 6 rally crowd and voted against certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

As WRAL points out, the challenge is essentially the same one filed against Cawthorn in January, "but that one was deemed moot after a court-ordered redistricting process reworked North Carolina's congressional districts, shifting the boundaries of the district Cawthorn initially filed to run in."

