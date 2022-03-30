'He's lost my trust': Kevin McCarthy implies Madison Cawthorn lied about salacious tales — and warns of consequences

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) didn't comply with President Ronald Reagan's 11th Commandment about never speaking ill of his own party. Instead, Cawthorn yucked it up with an associate on camera about how Washington, D.C., is nothing more than a over-sexed version of "House of Cards."

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced that he would be speaking with Cawthorn after his tell-all conversation about "orgies" and officials fighting the drug war while also "doing a bump of cocaine."

McCarthy said Wednesday that Madison "has lost my trust is gonna have to earn it back," Axios congressional reporter Alayna Treene quoted on Twitter. "And I laid out to everything that I find is unbecoming."

McCarthy also warned that "there very well could be" some consequences beyond the stern talking-to that Cawthorn got Wednesday.

“This is unacceptable," said McCarthy. "There's no evidence to this. Um, he changes what he tells and that's not becoming of a Congressman he left. He did not tell the truth … that’s unacceptable.”

