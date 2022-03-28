Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) revealed that Washington, D.C.'s world of elected officials consists of 60 and 70-year-old elected officials inviting him to sex parties and snorting cocaine.
"The sexual perversion that goes on in Washington, I mean being kind of a young guy in Washington with the average age of probably 60 or 70," said Cawthorn. "And I look at all these people, a lot of them that I, you know, I've looked up to through my life. I've always paid attention to politics guys that, you know, then all of the sudden you get invited to like, well, hey, we're going to have kind of a sexual get together at one of our homes. You should come there, like... What, what did you just ask me to come to? And then you realize they're asking you to come to an orgy. Or the fact that, you know, there's some of the people that are leading on the movement to try and remove addiction in our country and then you watch them doing, you know, a key bump of cocaine right in front of you and it's like wow this is wild."
As one observer noted, Cawthorn doesn't generally "hang out" with Democrats. He hangs out with other Republicans, so his observations are coming from those he's observed.
Republican strategist and Bulwark columnist Tim Miller revealed that he had contacted Cawthorn's office to ask if Cawthorn intends to reveal the person who invited him to the orgy.
I\u2019ve asked Cawthorn\u2019s office if he intends to identify the orgy inviter.https://twitter.com/patriottakes/status/1508127124498141187\u00a0\u2026— Tim Miller (@Tim Miller) 1648418179
