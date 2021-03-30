GOP's Madison Cawthorn blasted for claiming he's 'proud' of community health funding he voted against
On Tuesday, Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) announced that several community health centers in Western North Carolina had received grants from the Department of Health and Human Services — and appeared to take credit for them, saying that he was "proud to see tax-payer dollars returned" to the district.

There's just one problem: these grants were awarded under the American Rescue Plan, the sweeping COVID stimulus package signed by President Joe Biden — that Cawthorn voted against.

Cawthorn, who has previously drawn controversy for his odd references to Hitler and a string of accusations of sexual misconduct, was roundly blasted by commenters on social media for turning around and bragging about funding from a bill he opposed.