Madison Cawthorn slams the GOP for having a 'loser’s mentality' in election night defeat rant

Rep. Madison Cawthorn blasted the leadership of the Republican Party after North Carolina Republican voters made him the youngest congressman to lose re-election.

Cawthorn lost to state Sen. Chuck Edwards.

"In rapid succession, Mr. Cawthorn, who entered Congress as a rising star of the party’s far-right, has been accused of falsely suggesting that his Republican colleagues routinely throw cocaine-fueled orgies, insider trading and an inappropriate relationship with a male aide. This week, he was detained at an airport, where police said he tried to bring a loaded handgun onto an airplane, the second time he has attempted that," The New York Times reported in April. "That came just days after pictures surfaced of him wearing women’s lingerie as part of a cruise ship game, imagery that might not go over well in the conservative stretches of his Western North Carolina district. And last month he was charged with driving with a revoked license for the second time since 2017."

Cawthorn discussed his scandals before calling Edwards to concede.

RELATED: Madison Cawthorn just set a record

"You know what? I'll tell you, there has been a coordinated strike by really, kind of, the old establishment wing of our party," he said. "It's a loser's mentality."

"They realize the direction the country's going in, the direction the population's going in and if they want to pay off people from my past and bring up old pictures or things that happened years and years ago, I feel free to let them do that, I think the American people will see through that," he predicted.

He went on to praise Donald Trump for having his back.