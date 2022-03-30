Madison Cawthorn refuses questions after meeting with GOP leadership amid cocaine and orgy claims

The lawsuit was brought by conservative voters in Waukesha County who are represented by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, a right-wing law firm. A Waukesha County judge has already ruled that drop boxes aren’t allowed under state law, and an appeal of that decision is currently before the Supreme Court.

The court has already ruled that drop boxes aren’t allowed in the upcoming April 5 election.

In a dissent of the majority opinion allowing Johnson to file a brief in the case, Justice Jill Karofsky wrote that the senator shouldn’t be allowed to join the proceedings because he has a personal stake in the rules that guide state election laws since he’ll be on the ballot this fall.

“We should adhere to our long-standing practice of not accepting any movant as an amicus curiae (‘friend of the court’) when that movant has a personal stake in the ultimate ruling,” Karofsky wrote. “Such a personal interest means that movant comes to us not as an ‘impartial adviser’ or ‘friend,’ but instead as an advocate for his or her own interest. Here, Senator Johnson makes no secret of his personal stake in this dispute over absentee ballot return procedure, acknowledging that he will appear as a Senate candidate on an upcoming ballot. Indeed, he argues this ‘direct interest in the outcome’ is a reason we should accept his amicus curiae motion. But that rationale conflicts with our past practice.”

