Republican goes off on Madison Cawthorn allegations for almost 10 minutes: 'You should name them'

Former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) is so furious with Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) that he was spitting fire on the Fox network Sunday.
Cawthorn got in trouble this week when he announced that members of his party invited him to sex parties. Other Republicans, Cawthorn said, spend their time and efforts fighting the drug war, meanwhile, he witnessed them doing cocaine. While many other Republicans have been caught promoting white supremacists, klan ideology or using anti-Semitic imagery, it was Cawthorn that drew a stern warning from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).
Speaking about it Sunday, Gowdy said that the people he was around, while in Congress, did none of what Cawthorn described, explaining that he was never invited to the orgy. He suggested that Cawthorn was simply "hanging around with the wrong people." Since Gowdy was in office, 29 new Republican members of Congress have entered the House.
He went on to suggest that Cawthorn name names because their constituents deserve to know what they're doing with their time in Congress and at taxpayer's expense. If Cawthorn participated in any of it, Gowdy demanded that he come forward about it.
