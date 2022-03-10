GOP's Madison Cawthorn caught on camera calling Zelenskyy a 'thug' and Ukraine 'corrupt and incredibly evil'
Madison Cawthorn (Screen Grab)

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) was caught on video attacking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and parroting Russian propaganda.

WRAL News revealed the video Thursday showing Cawthorn bought into weeks-old talking points from the GOP when they still loved Russia.

"Remember that Zelenskyy is a thug. Remember that the Ukrainian government is incredibly corrupt and is incredibly evil and has been pushing woke ideologies," he said.

Over the past several weeks, Republicans have evolved in their opinion of Russia as hundreds of victims run from Russia's bombing campaigns. At the beginning of the debate over Russia and Ukraine, people like Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump were asking why they should hate Vladimir Putin and support Ukraine.

See the Cawthorn video below:


SmartNews