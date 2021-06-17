Republican Madison Cawthorn upholds Viet Cong militants as Second Amendment heroes

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) had an awkward moment with a Newsmax host Wednesday evening when discussing why AR-15s and military weapons should continue to be legal for anyone to use.

Cawthorn tried to argue that assault rifles are necessary to protect America against the federal government, which he works for.

"If anybody ever wants to say 'oh, well you know what, citizens with a few small arms fire would never be able to stop the federal government' - I absolutely disagree. Ask the Viet Cong how they handled the Marines and the Army in Vietnam," said Cawthorn.



The Viet Cong had a military force that fought the United States during the war. The United States lost the war against them.

One person resurrected a video of Fidel Castro similarly singing the praises of the Viet Cong.

Some went on to question if Cawthron was attempting to label the Democrats as Communists and Viet Cong as the real Americans.



