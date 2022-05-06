MAGA boos Dr. Oz as rain turns Trump rally into muddy mess

Donald Trump was set to rally for Dr. Mehmet Oz Friday evening, ahead of Pennsylvania's May 17 Republican primary for U.S. Senate.

The weather was not cooperating with the plans, as rain turned the Westmoreland Fairgrounds into a muddy mess.

The National Weather Service forecast for the evening is a 100% chance of rain. "New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible," it warned.

"The event will be packed with celebrities of the right, including J.D. Vance, the Trump-backed Senate candidate who just won a hard-fought GOP primary in Ohio; election conspiracist and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell; and Dinesh D’Souza, who just released a new movie claiming massive wrongdoing in the 2020 presidential election, despite numerous independent reviews that have affirmed the legitimacy of the results," Jonathan Tamari reported for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

On Twitter, Tamari described it as a "soggy setting" with a link to photos taken by his colleague Sean Walsh, who warned it is "gonna be a messy one."

The weather wasn't the only problem for Trump, his audience didn't seem content with the endorsement of Dr. Oz.

"I’ve interviewed 6 attendees at the Trump-Oz rally so far, and it is striking how little support there is for Oz," Walsh reported." One said she’ll vote for Oz (was planning to before Trump endorsed). One said he doesn’t trust Oz, but will hear Trump out. Four are anti-Oz (2 for Barnette, 2 undecided)"

Former federal prosecutor Ron Filipkowski reported, "every time Oz’s face comes on the screen the crowd at the Trump rally boos."

Filipkowski wasn't the only person to notice the dynamic. HuffPost correspondent Daniel Marans reported, "I have yet to meet anyone here who is a firm supporter of Dr. Oz. In fact, there’s a whole section of people that boos every time he appears on screen."

Far-right activist Jack Posobiec also noted the booing.

Posobiec also drew attention to a straw poll being conducted at the rally asking, "Is Dr. Oz America first?"

The poll had five "yes" votes, fifteen "no" votes, and three "f*ck no" votes.