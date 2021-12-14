Jan 6 organizers warned the White House of violence — and they're turning over the docs to prove it: report

Organizers for the Jan. 6 rally are turning over documents to the House Select Committee implicating Republican officials, reported Rolling Stone on Monday evening.

According to the report, Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) is among those rally organizers who were trying to get to speak at the rally that day.

Dustin Stockton and Jennifer Lynn Lawrence will testify before the committee and turn over all of their documents, text messages and extensive information allegedly implicating members of Congress in the Jan. 6 attack.

"Among the documents the couple is providing are conversations they had with staffers and members of Congress as they planned the main rally that took place on the White House Ellipse that day," Rolling Stone reported. "Stockton described these discussions as largely logistical and focused on planning the members’ participation in objections to the electoral certification on the House floor and various events that were staged to protest against the election. They include Instagram messages Lawrence exchanged with Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) as she tried to get him to speak at the Ellipse rally."

"We’re turning it all over and we’ll let the cards fall where they may," Stockton told Rolling Stone.

The main reason that they're cooperating, the report explained, is that the two are running out of options as they face subpoenas.

Stockton and Lawrence have a history of staging political stunts and previously led the "March for Trump" bus tour that ended at the Ellipse rally with the president. Rolling Stone revealed that they were the sources for an October report saying members of Congress were involved in planning Trump's efforts to overturn the election.

"They claimed one of these lawmakers, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), suggested the possibility Trump could get them a 'blanket pardon' in an unrelated ongoing investigation if they helped protest the election," the report said.

Gosar has called the claims "categorically false and defamatory." But Stockton and Lawrence may have proof. They also said that they were coordinating with Mark Meadows and warned him ahead of time that there could be potential violence.

“The people and the history books deserve a real account of what happened,” Stockton said.

"Violent sh*t happened,” Lawrence said. “We want to get to the bottom of that."



“We’ve seen what’s happened with Bannon, and we don’t have the resources that a Steve Bannon has,” Stockton explained, noting Bannon's multi-million-dollar life. “Our options are, in a lot of ways, limited."

The couple has been living out of their RV as well as hotels and other locations as they hide "on the run," Rolling Stone described. Stockton said he's doing odd jobs trying to make some extra money for them. They said that they grew scared when they noticed that a group of paramilitary-looking men showed up after they'd agreed to speak to the House committee. So, they left in the middle of the night to a hideout.

Stockton and Lawrence were once held at gunpoint by officers investigating a group that the couple worked on with Bannon. They'd been working for him since 2014 when he was running Breitbart. That's when they began working on "special projects" for the website. They recruited Black activists to discourage people from voting and joined the Bernie Sanders supporters groups to attack Trump's opponent Hillary Clinton.

Read the full story at Rolling Stone.