Some MAGA fans say Trump's rally at Georgia jail could be FBI false flag

A planned pro-Trump rally in Atlanta to support the former president as he surrenders for booking could have a little snag, reported NBC News on Wednesday: some Trump supporters fear the whole thing could be a setup by the feds.

"The rally, promoted by the far-right activist Laura Loomer, is anticipated to take place at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, the day Trump has said he plans to turn himself in," reported Ryan J. Reilly. "Trump posted a link to a Newsweek article about the rally on his social media platform, Truth Social, as well as a screenshot of a Loomer post calling on Trump supporters to gather at the jail."

However, some MAGA fans are suspicious, even posting their fears on both X and Truth Social.

"Watch out for the FBI and antifa/blm to stir up a riot," said a user called "Ultra Maga." Other users said things like, "Be careful, it could be a setup just like the J6," and, "Watch out for FBI plants. They can play havoc with your peaceful plans." (The idea the FBI orchestrated January 6 is a common conspiracy theory among Trump supporters.)

Loomer, who has run unsuccessfully for Congress multiple times in Florida, is a far-right activist who self-identifies as Islamophobic and pro-white nationalist. Trump actually tried to hire her to his campaign, gratified by her constant attacks on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, but backed off the idea after furious protests from his inner circle.

The former president is planning to surrender for booking in Fulton County on Thursday, amid racketeering charges for his plot to overturn the election result in that state. He denies any wrongdoing in the case and claims he being targeted for political purposes.