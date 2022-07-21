MAGA lawmakers who trembled during J6 attack will be 'humiliated' at Thursday hearing: report

GOP lawmakers are going target Republican lawmakers during Thursday's primetime hearing by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack at the U.S. Capitol.
"The Jan. 6 committee plans to use its Thursday night hearing to call out insurrection-friendly lawmakers who cowered during the Capitol attack but have since downplayed the insurrection’s severity," Rolling Stone reported Wednesday, citing "two sources familiar with the committee’s planning."
One source told the magazine, “they have plans to paint a really striking picture of how some of Trump’s greatest enablers of his coup plot were — no matter what they’re saying today — quaking in their boots and doing everything shy of crying out for their moms."
“If any of [these lawmakers] were capable of shame, they would be humiliated," the source added.
Thursday's hearing will also reportedly feature new video evidence.
"The bulk of the Thursday night hearing is expected to focus on Trump’s actions during the insurrection, including whether he took any action to defuse the riot at a time when lawmakers were under attack," the magazine reported. "But using photos and footage to slap down MAGA lawmakers’ claims of a 'tourist visit' from 'peaceful patriots' is part of a broader effort to bring reality to bear on a fictitious, pro-Trump reimagining of Jan. 6."
One such moment occurred after Rep. Andrew Clyde compared that unsuccessful insurrection to a "normal tourist visit."
\u201cAndrew Clyde (@rep_clyde), the person screaming at the far left of this photo, is the person who recently likened the brutal, wildly out of control, deadly violent Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol to overthrow the will of the people, to a "normal tourist visit."\u201d— Bryan Smith \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Bryan Smith \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1621302588
\u201cThe Rep. Clyde news reminded me of this:\u00a0\n\nUNITED STATES - JANUARY 6: Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., second from top left, helps barricade the House chamber door as rioters disrupt the joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College vote on January 6, 2021.\u201d— Tom Williams (@Tom Williams) 1621043260