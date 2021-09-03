'The ongoing threat to the US Capitol is not hypothetical': DOJ issues ominous warning ahead of next MAGA rally
In a court filing on Friday, the United States Department of Justice issued an ominous warning about continued threats to the United States Capitol building.

As flagged by NBC 4 Washington reporter Scott MacFarlane, the DOJ discussed the upcoming September 18th rally called "Justice for J6," in which Trump supporters will rally on behalf of Capitol rioters who have been imprisoned.

"The ongoing threat to the U.S. Capitol is not hypothetical," writes the DOJ. "The group organizing the rally is promoting the idea that the hundreds of people charged in the January 6 insurrection are political prisoners. Congress is scheduled to be in session during that time."

The last time a large-scale Trump rally took place in Washington D.C. on January 6th, Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building and forced lawmakers to flee as they were trying to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

See the full footnote below.


