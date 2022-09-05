Political panel suggests MAGA Republican argument 'if you're mean to us we'll kill you' isn't persuasive

President Joe Biden spoke on Thursday, encouraging Americans to stand up against violence, threats, and attempts to bring down democracy coming from MAGA Republicans. After calling Trumpism "semi-fascist," many of those on the right responded by threatening violence of their own.

In a panel discussion Sunday evening, MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan played a clip of far-right commentator Ben Shapiro, saying that by calling out violence and fascism, Biden was going to cause more violence from fascists.

"Did I miss here, or did Ben Shapiro not literally make Biden's point clear?" Hasan asked. "Don't call them violent, or they'll attack you."

The Atlantic writer Adam Serwer agreed, saying that most of the conservatives go on the radio or the streaming channel of their choice to say that Democrats are "communist, child molesters who want to destroy the country and also, you know, if you're mean to us, we will kill you. I mean, I just think it's not a very persuasive argument."

Comedian Dean Obeidallah sounded the alarm further, saying that violence to obtain power is the goal.

"It is the enemy of democracy. It is the enemy of freedoms, and yes, are there some good Republicans that are just along for the ride — the fascist ride? Then speak out if you are not. You know, we're Muslim, Mehdi. They used that us all the time, why don't you speak out about the extremist in your mix? Well now, Republicans go on TV, and denounce the MAGA wing, remind people."

He went on to say that CBS polled two months ago asking Republicans if they supported the Jan. 6 attack and nearly 60 percent viewed it as "not terrorism" and that it was "defending freedom." Republicans have suggested that Biden attacked half of America when he called Trumpism fascism. The CBS poll shows even more than 40 percent of the GOP doesn't support violence against the government to achieve their aims.

