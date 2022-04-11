MAGA rioter who entered Capitol with his Proud Boys father – and denied it – ends up pleading guilty

A Washington man who marched with his father and other Proud Boys and joined him in the U.S. Capitol on January 6 has pleaded guilty in connection with the riot.

Jeremy Grace, 37, of Battle Ground, WA, initially denied entering the Capitol in an interview with FBI agents. But video surfaced showing him saying ““Just made it into the Capitol here. Oh yeah, oh yeah.”

Grace pleaded guilty to Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds, which carries a maximum sentence of one year in and up to $100,000 in fines. His father, Jeffrey Grace, has pleaded not guilty to charges including illegal entry, disorderly and disruptive conduct and parading in the Capitol

Grace appeared in videos along with his father, who admitted to lying to agents regarding his son’s participation in the riot and his own membership in the Proud Boys. The FBI criminal complaint against Jeremy Grace detailed evidence it retrieved from the trash folder of Jeffrey’s Grace’s cellphone.

Outside the Capitol, the two are depicted “both repeatedly saying, “our house,” the complaint states. And it provided this description of the pair inside the Capitol:

“This video is a “selfie-style” video that depicts Jeffrey and Jeremy inside the Capitol Rotunda. The video appears to have been taken by Jeremy. The following statements are made in the video: Jeremy says, “Just made it into the Capitol here. Oh yeah, oh yeah.” Jeffrey says, “It gets no better than this.” Jeremy then says, “Freedom.” Jeffrey says, “God Bless America.” Jeffrey makes a hand gesture at the end of the video, putting his fingers together in the “okay” sign, as depicted below. In my training and experience, this hand sign is sometimes associated with members of “white power,” “Proud Boys,” and “Three Percenter” groups.”

The FBI complaint states that when Jeremy Grace was interviewed by phone less than three weeks after the riot, he claimed that he “became separated from his father when ‘things got crazy’ at the rally. He stated that he walked toward the U.S. Capitol Building with a crowd of people. He stayed back from the building. According to Jeremy, the closest he got to the U.S. Capitol Building was a ‘round about thing’ on the west side of the building.”

Jeffrey Grace, 62, continued to make news since his arrest. A judge ordered him to surrender all firearms last August after he made two out-of-state trips carrying firearms -- one to nearby Portland, OR and another to El Paso, TX -- in which he “engaged in what appear to be pre-planned confrontations” who Grace complained were antifa members and illegal immigrants, prosecutors charged.

You can read the criminal complaint against Jeremy Grace here.

