“Our assessment from the U.S. perspective is that [Vladimir] Putin has not abandoned his plans to control Ukraine,” Michael Carpenter explained.

The Russian military was humiliated as they attempted to take the capital, Kyiv, sitting outside the city for weeks trying to fix maintenance issues. They then moved soldiers to the Donbas region in an effort to take the areas that ultimately lead to Crimea, which Russia took in 2014.

"While right now he is focused on the southeastern part of the country, I don’t think anyone can rest assured that Putin won’t move on other parts of Ukraine at some point in the future," Carpenter told the Beast.

The report explained that Ukrainian intelligence soldiers were able to obtain Russian war plans after soldiers abandoned one of the areas. What they found is that Putin still has his mind set on taking over the whole country. Ahead of the attack, the Russian leader made a speech saying that the countries taken from the Soviet Union after World War II were rightfully theirs and they wanted them back.

“If we do not put an end to them, as, unfortunately, our grandfathers did not do away with them, we will have to die, but end up at an even greater cost to our grandchildren,” Carpenter explained. “So let’s get this over with. Once and forever.”

The United States along with other NATO countries have formed an alliance to send military equipment to Ukraine. Meanwhile, the U.S. has been pressuring countries to help enforce international sanctions that has seized private property from Russian oligarchs, who are some of the wealthiest people in the world.

Carpenter explained that the war could go on for quite a while. It has caused a void in the global oil market leading to a battle among countries bidding against each other for fuel. The result has been the commodity going to the highest bidder, resulting in an increase in gas prices across the world and soaring profits for oil and gas companies.

President Joe Biden warned from the beginning that gas prices were going to go up if Americans stepped in to defend Ukraine, but American public support was there. It's unclear if it will continue to be.

Carpenter also addressed Belarus' possible involvement in the war, but noted that President Alexander Lukashenko has been “hesitant to get involved militarily with boots on the ground in Ukraine, although I’m sure there has been a great deal of pressure from Moscow to do just that.”

They can however distract Ukraine soldiers in the northern region giving Russians in the south and east greater numbers.



“It suits Russia’s military strategy to have Belarus threaten Ukraine,” Carpenter said. “From Russia's perspective, they would like to have some Ukrainian forces pinned down in the north to keep an eye on Belarusian troops so that Russia can continue to advance in the Donbas and in southeastern Ukraine.”

Lukashenko recently noted that he might step in to try and take western Ukraine, fearful that the allies would "chop" it off.

“Maybe we will have to fight for Western Ukraine so that it is not chopped off,” Lukashenko said, according to the reports.

Another issue, the ambassador said, is that the U.S. doesn't want to take responsibility for every part of the defense.

“There is concern as well, and there should be, rightfully so, about burden-sharing. And we certainly are trying very hard to get our allies and partners to step up,” Carpenter said. “Especially when it comes to the reconstruction, some of the countries that maybe haven't provided as much militarily, we will certainly look to them to also provide reconstruction assistance and macro financial assistance, and other forms of support.”



Read the full report. at the Daily Beast.