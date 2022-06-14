A new article featuring Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) initially sought to shed light on the "MAGAWorld" and how its top influencers are rising to power. However, it also uncovered something less favorable about the Republican lawmakers.
The report included a reference to former President Donald Trump's autographed message to Gaetz. Ironically, the former president signed it on top of a report about the child sex trafficking case Gaetz is currently up against.
"In a glass display case, there’s a handwritten note from President Trump, scribbled in Sharpie on an article about Gaetz defending himself against a federal sex-trafficking probe involving the transportation of a 17-year-old across state lines. 'Matt, This is Great,” Trump wrote. 'Keep fighting – You will WIN!'”
The initial report, which was published by TIME magazine, was considered to be a "joint profile" of both lawmakers and their influence on the Trump-inspired faction of the Republican Party.
"Gaetz and Greene are the ringleaders of the GOP’s most hard-core, pro-Trump congressional faction, TIME's Molly Ball wrote. "The MAGA Squad, as you might call them, is not a formal caucus, but its numbers are growing—despite the impending departure of one prominent member, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, who lost his North Carolina primary after scandals ranging from insider-trading allegations to lewd videos."
As midterm elections approach, Trump-aligned candidates are hoping to gain political traction to push the former president's political agenda; one that consists of ridding the party of those whom Trump describes as "RINOS," Republicans in name only.
Ball added, "MAGA Squad has been cannily building leverage and clout in the halls of Congress. Now, with the primary season in full swing across the country, they’re looking to pad their numbers, recruiting like-minded firebrands in red districts, endorsing and campaigning for fellow insurgents in intra-party contests, and even, in some cases, campaigning against their own colleagues."
\u201cLooks like Trump autographed an article on Matt Gaetz defending himself against ongoing sex trafficking investigation\n\nTrump wrote: \n\n\u201cMatt, This is Great\u2026Keep fighting \u2013 You will WIN!\u201d\u201d— Will Steakin (@Will Steakin) 1655218644