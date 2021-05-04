Frustrated Trump supporter has a meltdown in Costco after customers refuse to join his anti-mask rebellion

An anti-masker this week filmed himself berating Costco customers for supposedly lacking manhood for refusing to join his anti-mask rebellion inside the store.

A TikTok user who describes himself as "ThaMagaman" on Monday posted a video of himself walking through a Costco and encouraging customers to reject "tyranny" by taking off their masks.

No customers in the video were seen following his advice, however, and many of them decided to yell back at the man.

"You love tyranny!" he shouted at them in response. "You love tyranny!"

A customer yelled at the man to get out of the store, to which he replied, "You get out!"

As the video went on, the man grew more and more frustrated that customers weren't appreciating his efforts to fight for their "freedom."

"In six months, you're going to be looking for people like me to stand for you!" he chided them. "Where's the men at?! Where's the freaking men at that will stand for your liberty?!"

Watch the videos below.

















