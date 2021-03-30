Major Biden 'nips' National Parks Service staffer
www.rawstory.com

Dr. Jill Biden's office confirmed Tuesday that Major Biden, the youngest of the first family's two dogs, encountered another person that led to a "nipping" incident, said CNN.com.

Last month, Major nipped a Secret Service agent when he was startled, the White House said at the time. He then attended a training workshop that helped him work on his anxiety about being around so many strange people.

"Yes, Major nipped someone on a walk," Dr. Biden's press secretary Michael LaRosa told CNN. "Out of an abundance of caution, the individual was seen by [the White House Medical Unit] and then returned to work."

Major is just three years old.

Read the full report from CNN.com.