Major Biden 'nips' National Parks Service staffer

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez's brother was sentenced to life in prison by a New York judge Tuesday for large-scale drug trafficking after a trial that implicated the leader of the Central American country. Tony Hernandez, 42, was found guilty in October 2019 on four counts -- including conspiring to import cocaine into the United States, possessing machine guns and making false statements.

<p>Judge P. Kevin Castel said a life sentence for the former Honduran congressman who trafficked more than 185 tons of cocaine into the United States, some branded with his initials "TH," was "richly deserved."</p><p>Prosecutors had demanded life, stressing that Hernandez had "shown no remorse" and was "a central figure in one of the largest and most violent cocaine trafficking conspiracies in the world."</p><p>His defense team had called for the mandatory minimum sentence of 40 years.</p><p>Hernandez, who served as a member of the Honduran Congress from 2014 to 2018, was arrested at a Miami airport in November 2018.</p><p>During the trial, US prosecutors said President Hernandez had been a "co-conspirator" in his brother's crimes, although he has not been formally charged by the US judicial system.</p><p>Government attorneys said the president took millions of dollars in bribes from drug lords including jailed Mexican kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.</p><p>President Hernandez has repeatedly denied all allegations of drug trafficking.</p><p>In a tweet ahead of the sentencing, the president said the news from New York would "be painful" and repeated an allegation that the main witness in the trial had lied.</p><p>Hernandez, a lawyer who came to power in January 2014 and is in his second term, has styled himself as a champion in the fight against drugs.</p><p>During his brother's trial the US government successfully argued that Tony Hernandez was a large-scale drug trafficker who worked from 2004 to 2016 with others in Colombia, Honduras and Mexico to import cocaine into the US by plane, boat and submarine.</p><p>Hernandez made millions of dollars from the trafficking and used the proceeds to influence three presidential elections, according to US attorneys.</p><p>The prosecution also said Hernandez was involved in at least two murders of rival drug traffickers in 2011 and 2013.</p><p>Defense lawyers unsuccessfully questioned the credibility of witnesses, many of them former drug traffickers, some of whom had been convicted of murder.</p><p>US prosecutors have aggressively pursued current or former Honduran public officials and their relatives over drug trafficking allegations.</p><p>Earlier this month, a New York jury found Geovanny Fuentes Ramirez, an alleged associate of President Hernandez, guilty of drug trafficking.</p><p>During his trial, US prosecutors said the Honduran leader had helped Fuentes smuggle tons of cocaine into the United States, an allegation the president described as "obvious lies."</p><p>Guzman, the former co-leader of Mexico's feared Sinaloa drug cartel, was convicted in New York in February 2019 of smuggling hundreds of tons of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamines and marijuana into the United States.</p>