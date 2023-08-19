'Keep him busy': Trump speculates about reason for criminal charges in late-night post

Donald Trump late Friday night invented a fictional scenario in which Joe Biden ordered the investigation into the former president.

Trump, who is currently facing criminal charges in a variety of jurisdictions, will surrender to face the most recent charges next week. Trump has also recently vowed not to attend the debate for GOP contenders, according to news reports.

Trump took to Truth Social to once again claim his indictments are politically motivated.

“'Hey, I’m running against a guy, I’m going to Indict him 3 or 4 times to keep him busy.'” Does anyone think that Crooked Joe Biden would have said something like this??? MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!" Trump wrote on Friday.