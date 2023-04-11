Major volcanic eruption in Russia's Far East threatens international air travel

A powerful volcanic eruption in Russia’s Far East has sent ash up to 10 kilometers into the sky, according to local media and volcanologists. The ashfall has covered nearby towns and poses a potential risk for international air traffic. The Shiveluch volcano located in Russia’s Kamchatka region erupted on Tuesday morning, sending an ash plume as high as 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into the sky and spreading approximately 350 kilometers (217 miles) in the vicinity, said the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT). Following the eruption, a code red aviation notice was put in place. “Ash...