Mall of America goes on lockdown after back-to-school sale shooting — but it’s not locked down: report
The Mall of America in Bloomington went into lockdown on Thursday afternoon after reports of shots fired outside the Nike store, Fox 9 reported.

"We are currently working an active incident inside Mall of America on the northwest side. Numerous officers are on scene," Bloomington Police announced.

The mall went into "lockdown."

"There is a confirmed isolated incident in a tenant space," the mall tweeted. "Please remain in the closest secure location until the lockdown has been lifted."

Inside the mall during the lockdown was Andy Paras, the news director at Fox 55 in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Paras documented in a Twitter thread with multiple videos how a lockdown was announced, but did not actually happen as shoppers continued to enter the sprawling complex.

"People are still walking in. Just saw a family wheel a woman in on a wheelchair like nothing happening," Paras reported. "PA system still telling people to see shelter … people still walking in with no one stopping them."

After posting his thread, Paras wrote. "I’m letting local tv stations use video because I’ve been on the other end, but I’m not doing any interviews."

The lockdown was lifted.

Here is his thread.





