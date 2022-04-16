Ten people shot at mall in Columbia, South Carolina: report
Screengrab.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook briefed reporters after a mass shooting at a mall in South Carolina.

"Columbia police say 12 people were injured--including 10 by gunfire--after a shooting Saturday at the Columbiana Centre mall in northern Columbia. Police say at this point, however, there are no fatalities," News 19 reports.

The chief said he believed those involved knew each other and three people were detained.

"Holbrook said 911 got a call at 2:03 p.m. of a shooting from someone near the Gap Store in the mall. When police got there, they determined 12 people were injured. Holbrook said 10 suffered gunshot wounds, and 2 of those are in critical but stable condition.. Two people were injured in the stampede that followed," the station reported.

Watch:






SmartNews Video