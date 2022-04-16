Ten people shot at mall in Columbia, South Carolina: report

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook briefed reporters after a mass shooting at a mall in South Carolina.
"Columbia police say 12 people were injured--including 10 by gunfire--after a shooting Saturday at the Columbiana Centre mall in northern Columbia. Police say at this point, however, there are no fatalities," News 19 reports.
The chief said he believed those involved knew each other and three people were detained.
"Holbrook said 911 got a call at 2:03 p.m. of a shooting from someone near the Gap Store in the mall. When police got there, they determined 12 people were injured. Holbrook said 10 suffered gunshot wounds, and 2 of those are in critical but stable condition.. Two people were injured in the stampede that followed," the station reported.
Statement from @ColumbianaCtr: \u201cToday\u2019s isolated, senseless act of violence is extremely upsetting and our thoughts are with everyone impacted. We are grateful for the quick response and continued support of our security team and our partners in law enforcement.\u201d— Columbia Police Dept (@Columbia Police Dept) 1650144360
https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1BdGYwMMDZNxX\u00a0\u2026— Columbia Police Dept (@Columbia Police Dept) 1650142993