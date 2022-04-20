Democrats need to fight like Mallory McMorrow — and win the culture wars: Former GOP strategist

First-term Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D) continued to be lavished in praise after she thoroughly destroyed Sen. Lana Theis (R) on the floor of the state Senate after being accused of being a "groomer" for supporting LGBTQ equality.

On Wednesday's "Deadline: White House," host Nicolle Wallace led a discussion of the political implications of McMorrow's speech and Bush-Cheney 2004 chief strategist Matthew Dowd explained that McMorrow had shown Democrats how to win the GOP's culture wars.

Dowd explained that he met with McMorrow after she won her 2018 campaign.

"Her district is the district I went to school in and my ten brothers and sisters all went to school in and grew up in," Dowd explained. "The state senator she is talking about represents two of my brothers who live in Michigan."

"I thought her speech was brilliant, powerful, passionate. This is something that I have been talking about," he explained. "This is a tactic of war. We are in a culture war. this is a culture war launched by Republicans against the country — not just against Democrats but the country as a whole."







"You don't win a culture war by talking about build back better. you don't win a culture war by talking about how you fixed a road. You win a culture war by presenting an argument on the opposite side of the culture war and win the day," he explained. "And what her message is, is supported by a majority of the country, but they haven't heard it from the Democrats."

"That's what motivates people, that's what persuades people, and if the Democrats continue on a campaign we are going to ignore the culture war and not have a conversation about guns and marriage and how the kids are pushed around in school and talk about the other issues then we lose," he continued. "I hope every Democratic strategist understands this is the place we are and ignoring it and not presenting the argument that half of the country believes is the way to lose the election."

