Man arrested after screaming the N-word and almost running down prominent Black historian with his car
A Florida man has been arrested after he allegedly screamed the N-word at a prominent Black historian and others and then threatened to run then down with his car, the Miami Herald reports.

David Allen Emanuel, 61, was charged Monday night with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he threatened Marvin Dunn, a Black historian and professor emeritus of psychology at Florida International University, and a group of people with his pickup truck last week.

“I feel as if I got listened to,” Dunn said. ”The police did their job.”

The incident took place outside a property Dunn owns. According to police, Emanuel angrily approached and asked what the group was doing. He then got into his Ford F-250 pickup and made several dangerous passes and almost hit Doug Dunn at close to 50 miles per hour, according to one witness, all while repeatedly screaming the N-word.

Bobby Prevatt, a contractor who was working with Dunn, said he was so worried at one point that he put his hands “on my personal defense to defend myself.”

Dunn said the FBI contacted him Tuesday and told him the U.S. Department of Justice was aware of the incident.

