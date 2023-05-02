Man arrested outside Buckingham Palace, police conduct controlled explosion
By Farouq Suleiman LONDON (Reuters) -British police arrested a man outside Buckingham Palace on Tuesday for throwing what they believe were shotgun cartridges and officers also carried out a controlled explosion in the area, days ahead of King Charles' coronation ceremony. "The man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement. "Officers quickly detained the man at around 19:00hrs (1800 GMT) on Tuesday, 2 May after he approached the gates of Buckingham Palace ... and threw a number of items - suspected to be shotgun cartr...