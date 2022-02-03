Man charged with hiding his mother's dead body on his back porch for more than a year

A man in Kentucky is accused to wrapping his dead mother in a blanket and hiding her corpse for more than a year, WAVE reports.

David Wood, 57, says he was the primary caregiver for his mom, who died in May of 2020. In his initial court appearance, he said he's a former lawyer and wants to represent himself.

According to an arrest report, Wood, a Louisville resident, “treated the corpse in ways that would outrage ordinary family sensibilities.”

Against the advice of the judge, Wood gave a statement before the court about the charges against him.

“These charges sound a lot worse than they are, and I do have a few medical issues,” Wood said. “I’m not a flight risk, I’m not a violent person, as you can see from my record.”

Wood is being held on $120,000 bond and has been charged with abuse of a corpse. It's not known how his mother died.

